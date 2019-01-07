JAMESTOWN, N.D. – Jamestown demonstrated why it is the No. 1 scoring offense in NAIA Division II on Saturday afternoon.
Kevin Oberweiser led six Jamestown players in double figures with 24 points as the Jimmies defeated Midland University 103-85.
The Jimmies hit 40 of 73 shots from the field (54.8 percent), including 11 of 29 from 3-point land (38 percent).
Oberwieser led the way and added five rebounds and five assists. Terrell Aldred added 21 points while Jon Purintun (18), Brock Schrom (12), Jack Frazier (11), and Brady Birch (10) also scored in double-figures for Jamestown.
Freshman Malik Martin and junior Bryce Parsons led MU with 22 points each. Parsons also grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out eight assists, just two shy of his first career triple-double.
Martin finished with nine rebounds, falling one shy of his own double-double.
Freshman guard Dillon Faubel chipped in 17 points, including four 3-point field goals. He added five rebounds and three steals.
Faubel's 3-point basket with 12:21 left in the opening half put Midland up 18-12, but the Jimmies responded with a 13-2 run to take the lead at 25-20.
Jamestown's lead grew to as many as 19 points before the Warriors closed to 50-37 at the break.
Midland hit 16 of 27 shots from the filed in the second half, but couldn't retake the lead.
Isaiah Workman had 14 points off the bench for the Warriors, who fall to 8-11 overall, including 3-7 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Jamestown improves to 17-3 overall, including 7-3 in the league.
The Warriors will host Doane at 8 Wednesday night at the Wikert Event Center. The Warriors beat the Tigers 65-58 on Nov. 14.