SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside used a six-run sixth inning to down Midland University 8-4 in the opening game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader on Friday.
Sam Braun’s RBI double in the second inning helped Midland break to a 2-0 lead. The Mustangs, however, answered in the bottom of the inning. Dylan Gasner hit a two-run home run to tie it.
It stayed 2-2 until the bottom of the sixth when the Mustangs broke the game open. Midland scored twice in the top of the seventh, but winning pitcher Aaron Homme averted any further damage.
Braun had two hits and two runs scored to lead Midland. Austin Hamilton had two hits and one RBI. Bryan Smith had one hit and one RBI. Darius Johnson had a single and scored one run.
Andrew Snook took the loss. He worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits and six walks. He struck out five. Luke Egging worked the final 2/3 of an inning and allowed two earned runs.
Homme allowed three earned runs on seven hits while throwing a complete game.