SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Midland University's hitters didn't take the Easter holiday off on Sunday.
Briar Cliff can attest to that.
The Warriors pounded out 34 hits during an 8-1, 11-7 Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball sweep of the Chargers. Midland has now won five of its last six, including four straight, to improve to 22-20 overall.
In the opener, Austin Hamilton went 4-for-4 with two RBI. Teammate Matt Abdelnour belted a three-run home run in MU's four-run fourth. Lead-off hitter Bryan Smith had three hits and two runs scored while Chase Reynolds added two hits and scored two runs.
James Scurto got the win. He allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks in six innings of work. He struck out four. Steven Boyd pitched a scoreless seventh with one strikeout.
The Warriors trailed 4-1 entering the fifth inning of the second game, but a seven-run rally put MU ahead for good.
Smith went 4-for-6 with four RBI and scored three times. Hamilton went 4-for-6 with two RBI and one run scored. Dakota Thornton had three hits and one RBI while Darius Johnson, James Kaiser and Abdelnour had two hits each.
Daylon Owens got the win. He allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits in six innings of work. Devin Cary and Boyd combined to work the final three innings.
The Warriors will face Morningside at 4 Friday afternoon in Sioux City, Iowa.