Midland University stayed perfect in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball play on Wednesday night.
The ninth-ranked Warriors swept the College of Saint Mary 25-16, 26-24, 25-14 at the Wikert Event Center. The win improves MU to 12-3, including 4-0 in league play.
Midland fell behind by four in the opening set before rallying.
“I was disappointed with how we came out and started the match tonight. You can’t get down four points to a really good team like CSM,” Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said.. “That was just a matter of focus and we’re going to have to get better with that. I did like how we were able to flip the switch after that. I thought we did several things well after that starting with our block. I think our block was the best it’s been all year. We did some good things tonight, we just need to get better at the little things.”
In the second set, MU went up 7-2 before CSM rallied to tie it at 16. MU eventually trailed 23-21, but a kill by Sydney Morehouse and a combined block by Morehouse and freshman Maddie Wieseler tied it. Wieseler then had three kills to help close out the set.
Midland broke to a 6-2 lead in the third set and was never threatened.
Brooke Fredrickson led MU with 12 kills while Megan Aultz and Maggie Hiatt added seven each. Morehouse finished with six.
Hiatt had four solo blocks and assisted on three others. Wieseler had a solo block and four assisted ones. Hope Leimbach finished with 21 set assists and Bree Burtwistle added 12. Fredrickson had a team-best two aces.
Makenna Freeman had eight kills to lead CSM, 15-6 overall and 1-3 in the GPAC.
Midland will host Hastings at 7:30 Wednesday night.