FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Midland University men’s hockey team got back on the winning track by sweeping a two-game series against Waldorf University recently.
Midland improved its record to 11-2-0-0 with the 5-0 and 6-2 wins while Waldorf falls to 3-10-1-1 on the season.
Jake Mullendore scored a hat-trick in the opener on Saturday night for Midland. He netted a pair of unassisted goals in the first period and then closed out the scoring in the game with another unassisted goal with 1:42 left in the game.
Blake Neumann scored in the second period off a pass from Phil Liakakos and Cy Jenson netted a goals in the third off an assist from Drew Carriere. The Warriors outshot the home team 47 to 26 on the night. Garreth Lewis Reiter picked up the win for Midland in his first game of the season.
Dakota McDonald picked up the win in the second game as he stopped 27 shots, allowing a pair of goals, as Midland won 6-2.
Jenson scored a pair of goals, the first just 2:23 into the game off a pass from Kevin Finley. His second came in the third period at the 13:10 mark, with Colton Jones and Jason Henry picking up the assists. Luke Sanko and Brendan Maas both scored in the second period. Sanko assisted Maas’ goal and Jesse Stepp and Carriere assisted Sanko.
In the third period Jaydn Munnelly scored his first collegiate goal at the 7:18 mark off a feed from Neumann. Munnelly would assist on Neumann’s goal in the period along with Henry. Waldorf’s first goal came in the opening period, evening the score and then they added their second on the power play with 3:25 left in the game. In the weekend finale, Midland outshot Waldorf 53 to 27.
Midland (11-2-0-0) and Waldorf (3-10-1-1) will renew their season series in a few weeks. They’ll play another two game weekend series in Forest City, Iowa Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.