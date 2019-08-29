Midland University made quick work of York College on Wednesday night.
The Warriors survived a sluggish first set to sweep Panthers 25-21, 25-7, 25-15 in a match that last a little more than 60 minutes at the Wikert Event Center.
York used a pair of kills by Rose Tafaoialii to break to a 12-5 lead in the first set. Midland responded with an 11-1 run that was capped by a kill by right-side hitter Maddie Wieseler. The freshman helped MU to a 16-13 lead.
York pulled within 21-20 on a Midland hitting error, but two York errors and kills by Taylor Petersen and Brooke Fredrickson closed out the set.
“I was disappointed in how we came out tonight. We lacked focus and intensity in the first set,” Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “I was happy with how we responded after winning the first set. We started playing team defense. Our blocking was good tonight and we got some offense from our middles and outsides.”
The second set was tied at 4, but a kill by freshman setter Hope Leimbach started a 9-0 run by the Warriors. Midland also closed the set on a 7-0 run that ended with back-to-back ace serves by Wieseler.
The Warriors, who hit .278 in the opening set and .308 in the second, hammered at a .358 clip in the last game.
Wieseler led the Warriors with three aces and nine kills. Middle blocker Sydney Morehouse had eight kills and hit .273. Petersen finished with seven kills.
Sophomore libero Taliyah Flores led the team with 15 digs. Maggie Hiatt had four block assists and one solo block. Fredrickson had three block assists.
Bree Burtwistle (18) and Leimbach (16) combined for 34 set assists. Jaisa Russell had seven digs.
Molly Bich led York, 2-4, with eight kills.
Giesselmann said the Warriors, 7-1, will face stiff tests this weekend during the Spartan Invitational in St. Louis. They will play No. 5 Viterbo at noon and ninth-ranked Lindsey Wilson at 5 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, the Warriors will battle fourth-ranked Missouri Baptist at noon.
“We’ve got to continue raise our level of play,” he said. “We’ve got a tough weekend ahead of us and we’ll need to be focused and ready to play with three straight matches against top-10 teams.”