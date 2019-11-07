SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Midland University broke a fourth-place tie in the Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball standings Wednesday night by defeating Dordt 18-25, 26-24, 26-24, 18-25, 15-7.
The win in the regular-season finale sets up a rematch on Saturday night in the GPAC Tournament at the Wikert Event Center. The Warriors are the fourth seed while the Defenders are seeded fifth.
North Bend sophomore Brooke Fredrickson led the Warriors with 14 kills and 20 digs while teammate Sydney Morehouse added 13 kills. Senior Taylor Petersen and freshman Maddie Wieseler had 10 kills each.
Midland coach Paul Giesselmann was pleased with how the Warriors battled to pick up a key league road win.
“I am really proud of the girls tonight for how they hung in there against a really good Dordt team,” he said. “Tonight was all about playing with mental toughness and a turning point was finding a way to win game two. We’ve had so many five-game matches this year that we came up short in, but tonight — on the road — the girls only made one error in the final game.”
Dordt went up 23-21 in the second set on a kill by Corrina Timmermans, but a Petersen kill sparked MU during a 3-0 run. Timmermans’ kill staved off one set point, but a Dordt error followed by a Fredrickson kill knotted the match at 1-1.
The Warriors enjoyed leads of 7-4 and 21-16 in the third game, but Dordt fought back to tie it at 23. After another tie at 24, Fredrickson and Morehouse hit consecutive kills to put MU up 2-1 in the match.
The Defenders fell behind 2-0 in the fourth set, but a 7-1 run put them in control for the rest of the game to tie the match at 2.
The final set was tied at 4 before Midland went on a 7-0 run to seize control. An attacking error starting the run. Morehouse, Shelby Bretschneider and Petersen had kills during the surge that put MU up 11-4. Bailey Schindler’s block ended it.
Freshman Hope Leimbach had 27 set assists for MU. Teammate Bree Burtwistle added 24. Taliyah Flores finished with 19 digs and Leimbach added 10.
Ally Krommendyk led Dordt, 18-10 overall and 9-7 in the league, with 18 kills. She also had three solo and three assisted blocks. Timmermans added 13 kills and Jessi De Jager added 11.
Megan Raszler finished with 39 set assists while Hannah Connelly had 19 digs.
Midland improves to 18-9 overall and 10-6 in the GPAC. Saturday’s match will begin at 7 p.m.