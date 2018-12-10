ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Midland University held off a late charge by Northwestern to defeat the Red Raiders 74-73 on Saturday afternoon in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball game.
The Warriors led by as many as 19 points in the first half, but the Red Raiders used an 18-7 run to cut the gap to 37-30 at halftime.
The Red Raiders then opened the second half with an 11-0 run. Chris Borchers’ basket put Northwestern up 41-37. The two teams exchanged the lead during the next few minutes before the Red Raiders went on a 14-4 run that put them ahead 64-56 with 5:42 remaining.
The Red Raiders still led 68-61 with 4:23 left, but MU answered with a 10-0 run. Bryce Parsons had five points during the run while Reggie Gradwell connected on a 3-point field goal. Dillon Faubel added a field goal during the surge that was capped by a Parsons basket with :38 remaining.
A pair of free throws by Isaac Heyer enabled the Red Raiders to pull within 71-70 with :21 remaining. Faubel hit one of two free throws, but Northwestern had a chance to tie or take the lead.
Grant DeMeulenaere misfired on a trey attempt. Isaiah Workman of MU drained two free throws in the closing seconds and the Red Raiders hit a meaningless 3-pointer at the buzzer. The win improves Midland to 5-7 overall, including 3-4 in the GPAC. Parsons led the way with 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Faubel, a freshman, came off the bench to score 13 while Gradwell added 10.
The Red Raiders, led by Trent Hilbrands with 23 points, fall to 7-6 overall, including 2-4 in the league. Jay Small added nine.
Midland will host 21st-ranked Dordt at 4 Saturday afternoon in the Wikert Event Center.
Box Score
NORTHWESTERN (73) — Trent Hilbrands 23, Jay Small 11, Steven Kragt 7, Parker Mulder 5, Isaac Heyer 4, Grant DeMeulenaere 9, Craig Sterk 4, Chris Borchers 4, Grant Rohrer 3, Christian Korver 3.
MIDLAND (74) — Bryce Parson 21, Reggie Gradwell 10, Bowen Sandquist 8, Malik Martin 2, Dillon Faubel 13, Isaiah Workman 9, Luke Cadzow 6, Laurence Merritt 3, Tyler Craven 2.