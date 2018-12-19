LAKE WALES, Fla. – Midland University's upset bid against 21st-ranked Warner University fell short in the Holiday Inn Express Classic.
Playing without senior forward Reggie Gradwell and junior guard Bryce Parsons, the Warriors only trailed by two at halftime before falling 94-82.
Guard Bowen Sandquist led the Warriors with 26 points on 7 of 17 shooting from the field. He connected on five 3-point baskets. It’s the eighth time this season that Sandquist has finished in double-figures and the third time the freshman has eclipsed 20 points.
Isaiah Workman came off the bench to score 18 points, grab eight rebounds and hand out three assists. Luke Cadzow finished with 14 points, including four 3-point baskets. He added five assists while Malik Martin contributed six assists.
Sophomore guard Laurence Merritt was the other Warrior in double-figures, tying his career-high of 13 points. He also finished with five rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Sandquist had 17 points in the opening 20 minutes to pull the Warriors within 40-38 at halftime.
Cadzow's trey put MU up 54-52 with 14:56 left. The Royals went ahead for good on Khalil Ozuna's three-point play with 13:29 remaining. Ozuna's play sparked a 15-4 run that the Warriors never could recover from.
Ozuna led Warner with a double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds,
The Warriors take the court in Lake Wales again on Thursday when they face University of Rio Grande (7-6 overall) at 5 p.m. (CST).