ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Fifth-ranked Northwestern overcame an early deficit to defeat No. 24 Midland University 49-20 on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors struck first. Quarterback Payton Nelson connected with Jordan Jackson on a 59-yard pass play that help set up a 2-yard scoring toss from Nelson to tight end Jacob Ellis. The conversion failed, but MU lead 6-0 with 11:35 left in the opening quarter.
Following the kickoff, it took the Red Raiders only four plays to respond. Jacob Kalogonis, who rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns, scored on a 21-yard run. Braxton Williams’ conversion made it 7-6.
Midland answered as Nelson guided the Warriors on an eight-play, 75 yard march. The big play was a 30-yard pass from Nelson to Dalton Tremayne. Senior running back Lukas Vopnford covered the final 4 yards. Camdon Griffiths’ conversion made it 13-7 with 5:27 left in the opening quarter.
After a Northwestern miscue, Midland got the ball back and drove to the Red Raiders’ 10. Four plays resulted in a loss of 3 yards and Northwestern got the ball back.
Quarterback Tyson Kooima’s 72-yard completion to Shane Solberg set up a 15-yard TD pass to Cade Moser. Williams’ conversion put the Red Raiders ahead for good.
“This one stings,” Midland coach Jeff Jamrog siad. “We are very disappointed in the outcome. We got up 13-6 in the first quarter, get the ball back after they have a turnover on the kickoff and we get no points from it. Instead of being up 20-6, it ends up being a 14-13 game at the half.”
Kalogonis opened the third quarter with a 60-yard touchdown run. Following a Midland fumble, Kooima hit Canon Flores with a 31-yard touchdown pass to lengthen the lead to 28-13.
Naoh Van’t Hof and Liam Stubbe ran back interceptions for touchdowns in the second half for the Red Raiders.
The Warriors scored their final touchdown with 10:19 left in the fourth quarter when backup quarterback Noah Oswald connected with Jackson on a 12-yard TD.
The Red Raiders broke open a close game by outscoring MU 35-7 in the second half, including 21-0 in the third quarter.
“We played very poor in the second half with three turnovers on offense, two of which were pick-six touchdowns. We had too many drops, missed assignments, and missed tackles to beat a quality team today,” Jamrog said. “We need to fix our mistakes as coaches and as players. I’m confident that we will come back strong next week.”
Nelson was 14 of 32 passing for 169 yards. He also rushed 11 times for 65 yards. Vopnford rushed 12 times for 52 yards. Jackson had two catches for 71 yards while Darrin Gentry had three catches for 37 yards.
Brock Larsen picked off a pass for the MU defense. Wyatt Tremayne and Tyler Koch had six tackles apiece. Johan Williams had five tackles and a sack.
Midland, 2-1, will play Concordia at 1 Saturday afternoon in Seward.
Box Score
Midland 13 0 0 7 — 20
Northwestern 14 0 21 14 — 49
Scoring
MU — J. Ellis 2 pass from Nelson (pass failed)
NW — Kalogonis 21 run ( Williams kick)
MU — Vopnford 4 run (Griffiths kick)
NW — Moser 14 pass from Kooima (Williams kick)
NW — Kalogonis 60 run (Williams kick)
NW — Flores 31 pass from Kooima (Williams kick)
NW — Noah Van’t Hof 38 interception return (Williams kick)
MU — Jackson 12 pass from Oswald (Griffiths kick)
NW — Kooima 12 run (Williams kick)
NW — Strubbe 65 interception return (Williams kick
Team Statistics
Total Offense: MU 338, NW 486. Passing Yards: MU 175, NW 230. Rushing Yards: MU 163, NW 256. Penalties: MU 4-42, NW 3-30. First Downs: MU 16, NW 21.