BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Midland University shook off the effects of a 2-1 loss to Saint Ambrose University on Saturday by upsetting a nationally-ranked men’s soccer opponent on Labor Day.
The Warriors stunned 19th-ranked Olivet Nazarene with a 7-0 win on Monday.
Midland scored early and often while handing the Tigers their first loss of the season.
Junior Liam Brandso started the scoring just two minutes into the match. His goal came off an assist by Mario Bueso. Robert Wiseman scored in the 24th minute and Sebastian Osueke made it 3-0 in the 33rd minute. Wiseman, a senior from Omaha, made it 4-0 by adding a goal in the 43rd minute off an assist from Eli Draves.
Bueso scored in the 78th minute on an unassisted goal. Osueke struck again in the 83rd minute off an assist from Baytown, Texas, freshman Jezreel Mata. Brandso finished the scoring in the 85th minute.
Midland had 21 shots, including 14 on goal. Britten Wolff had six saves for the Tigers while MU freshman Mon Scheepers didn’t have to worry about any shots on goal as the Warriors’ defense stifled Olivet Nazarene.
Against Saint Ambrose, the Warriors fell behind when Spencer Pyle scored for the Fighting Bees in the 18th minute.
Mario Bueso scored off a Jared Money assist for the Warriors in the 54th minute to tie it at 1.
Just two minutes later, Alex Garcia-Chagolla scored to put Saint Ambrose ahead for good.
Matthew Ricci was in goal for the Warriors. Midland attempted 16 shots with 10 on goal. Lewis Mosten had nine saves for the Fighting Bees.
Midland, 2-2, will get a little break from action. The Warriors will host Ottawa, 0-2, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Heedum Field. At 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, Midland will play at McPherson (Kansas) College.