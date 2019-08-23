There weren't any adverse effects to Midland University's first volleyball road trip of the season.
Hannibal-LaGrange University will attest to that.
The Warriors scored the first 17 points of the match on Friday morning and went on to record a 25-2, 25-11, 25-18 victory in Olathe, Kansas. Midland followed that up with 25-12, 25-16, 25-21 win over Trinity International University.
Freshmen Hope Leimbach got Midland off to a good start in set one with two ace serves. The Lincoln Lutheran graduate remained at the service line as MU build the 17-0 lead that included six kills by Taylor Petersen.
Andi Fudge's kill finally ended Midland's run, but the Warriors then scored eight of the next nine points. MU hit .545 in the first set, compared to -.292 for the Hannibal.
After Midland rolled through the second set, Hannibal battled in the third. It was 13-13 before Maggie Hiatt put the Warriors ahead for good with a kill.
"We got off to a great start in the first match with Hope serving," Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. "I was happy that we were able to get a lot of girls into the match."
Petersen and Hiatt had 11 kills apiece. The latter hit .846 for the match. Bailey Schindler came off the bench to record seven kills and freshman right side Maddie Wieseler had six kills and hit .500.
Leimbach had a team-best 26 set assists and fellow freshman Bree Burtwistle added 13. Libero Taliyah Flored and Jaisa Russell had 11 digs each.
Against Trinity, Wieseler had 12 kills and hit .800. Petersen contributed nine kills while Teisa Tuioti finished with six and hit .500. Hiatt contributed five kills and Brooke Fredrickson finished with four.
Burtwistle had 18 assists and seven digs. Leimbach had 14 assists and three aces. Flores finished with 12 digs and Russell contributed three.
Midland, 5-1, returns to the court at 11 Saturday morning to face MidAmerica Nazarene.