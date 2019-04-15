Midland University improved to 11-9 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference by winning three of four league games during the weekend.
The Warriors swept Doane 16-12 and 4-2 in Crete on Saturday before splitting with Jamestown on Sunday in Fremont. The Warriors lost the opener 10-6, but prevailed 4-3 in the second game.
Gabe Settles had three hits and four RBI in the opener against Doane. Austin Hamilton and Jack Barrios had three hits and two RBI apiece.
Midland scored a pair of unearned runs in the first inning of the second game. Doane knotted the game with two in the second.
It stayed 2-2 until the sixth. James Kaiser tripled to score pinch-runner Edgar Gallardo and Barrios to account for the final margin.
Andrew Snook scattered five hits and struck out seven in seven innings to get the win. Steven Boyd picked up the save with a scoreless inning of relief.
Hamilton hit a two-run home run and Brendon Jones added a three-run shot in the opener Sunday, but it wasn’t enough.
Jamestown tied the game at 5 in the fifth inning on a solo home run by Drake Pilot. The Jimmies broke the game open with four runs in the sixth, including a three-run homer by Chase Hacker.
Jamestown added a run in the top of the seventh. Kaiser hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning for the final run.
In the second game, Midland trailed 3-2 until the fifth. Kaiser’s two-run double scored Matt Abdelnour and Barrios to put MU ahead for good.
Daylon Owens picked up the victory for the Warriors. He scattered 10 hits and allowed two walks in nine innings of work. He struck out nine.
Midland, 18-19 overall, will face Bellevue, 28-14, at 4 Tuesday afternoon at Brown Park in Omaha. The Warriors return to GPAC action on Thursday when they travel to Sioux City, Iowa, to face Briar Cliff. The first pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m.