SEWARD — The Midland University track teams wrapped up the regular season recently at the Concordia Twilight Meet.
Seth Sabata took top honors in the shot put with a toss of 57-8 1/2. That mark is the fourth-best in the NAIA this season. Teammate Dylan Kucera, a Fremont Bergan graduate, was second with a personal best outdoors mark of 55-10 1/2.
In the hammer throw, Sabata was third with a toss of 194-2, which is the seventh-best in the NAIA this spring. Teammate Reid Kirlin set a personal best by more than four feet with a throw of 187-8 to place fourth. He is now ranked eighth in the nation for the event.
Kucera improved his PR in the hammer throw by three inches with a toss of 171-3. He placed 10th.
Jeremiah Harris of the Warriors came up just short of reaching the NAIA ‘B’ standard in the 100 meters. He qualified with a time of 11.10 and ran an 11.07 in the finals to place second.
For the women, Avery Blahauvietz finished sixth in the hammer throw (163-8).
Fremont native Victoria Leffler was hoping to reach the NAIA ‘B’ standard in the long jump and triple jump, but came up short. She placed sixth in the triple jump (35-10) and eighth in the long jump (16-10 1/2).
Midland will compete in the NAIA Outdoor Track Championships on May 23-25 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Fremont High graduate Nathan Houser enters the meet with the best throw in the hammer (211-4). He also has the ninth-best discus toss (165-0). Sabata, Kirlin and Kucera will compete in the shot and hammer throw. Kirlin will also throw the discus.
Another FHS graduate, CJ Martinez, will join teammates Alex France and Cortland Cassidy in the half-marathon. Blahauvietz will compete in the women’s hammer throw while teammate Braska Patterson will run the half-marathon.