Midland University won its fifth-straight Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer opener by downing Presentation College 11-0 on Sunday afternoon at Heedum Field.
This was the first ever meeting between the Warriors and the Saints, who joined the GPAC this season as an affiliate member for men’s and women’s soccer.
Midland had no trouble finding the back of the net. They found it early and often with Robert Wiseman starting the onslaught with a goal just 7:16 into the game. He would add two more goals, in the 11th minute and 50th minute, for a hat trick. Teammate Antonio Hernandez would equal his output with three goals of his own, in the 32nd, 66th, and 73rd minutes.
Four other Warriors scored. Caique Silva netted a pair of goals in the 35th and 36th minutes. Thomas Crawford had a goal in the 18th minute. Gabriel Gaiotto scored in the 61st minute. Anntenh Zia capped off the match with a goal in the 77th minute.
Goalie Shazz Heale earned the shutout. He was only challenge twice and stopped both attempts.
The Warriors, 3-3, face Doane at 7:30 Wednesday night in Crete.