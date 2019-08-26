WICHITA, Kan. – Midland University scored all of its goals in the second half to defeat Friends University 3-1 on Saturday night in men’s soccer.
After a scoreless first half, Robert Wiseman scored in the 51st minute off a James Kilburn assist. The Falcons tied it 17 minutes later.
Mario Bueso kicked in the game-winner for MU from 20 yards off an assist from Eli Draves with 15 minutes remaining. Thomas Crawford added an insurance goal in the 80th minute.
The final score of 3-1 was a flip of last year’s game played in Fremont.
“We are excited to start the season with a win and to get revenge against Friends after last season’s defeat,” MU coach Raphael Martinez said. “We still have plenty to improve upon, but one thing will always be guaranteed and that is that we will never be outworked and tonight showed that. The effort and commitment was fantastic.”
Midland hosts Grand View at 7:30 Wednesday night at Heedum.