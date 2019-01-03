A near-perfect shooting night by Jay Wolfe helped sixth-ranked Briar Cliff down Midland University 111-90 in men's basketball Wednesday night at the Wikert Event Center.
Wolfe, a 6-foot-4 guard from Creston, Iowa, hit 15 of 17 shots from the field and was perfect on six free throw attempts to finish with 38 points for the Chargers.
Wolfe, however, wasn't the only player to hurt the Warriors. Ethan Freidel added 32 points while fellow guard Jackson Lamb contributed 24.
"Obviously Jay, Ethan and Jackson had it going for us on the offensive end, but we had valuable contributions from a lot of guys tonight," Briar Cliff coach Mark Svagera said. "I liked the intensity we played with tonight after a long break."
Bryce Parsons of Midland had 19 of his 27 points in the first half to help the Warriors to a 55-53 lead at the break.
The Warriors used a pair of Malik Martin free throws, a 3-pointer apiece from Bowen Sandquist and Reggie Gradwell and a Parsons' layup to extend the lead to 65-60 with 17:00 remaining.
The Chargers, though, stormed back with a 13-0 scoring run. Freidel started the surge with a layup and ended it with a 3-point basket to make it 73-65 with 13:55 remaining.
"I thought the guys did a really good job of making in-game adjustments that allowed us to string together some stops in the second half," Svagera said.
Parsons converted a layup with 11:54 remaining that cut the deficit to 76-72, but the Chargers answered with an 8-0 run that was culminated by a Wolfe basket with about 10 minutes left. MU never got the deficit under 10 points the rest of the way.
Briar Cliff hit 40 of 63 shots from the field (63.5 percent), including 13 of 21 from 3-point land (61.9 percent). The Chargers didn't miss a free throw in 18 attempts.
Parsons also contributed a team-best 10 rebounds, two steals and seven assists. Martin finished with 14 points and five rebounds while Gradwell and Sandquist added 12 points each. Dillon Faubel came off the bench to contribute nine.
Midland also had a solid shooting performance. The Warriors hit 35 of 70 attempts from the field, including 12 of 27 on treys (44.4 percent). MU had six turnovers compared to eight for the Chargers. Briar Cliff had a 27-24 rebounding advantage.
The loss drops Midland to 8-10 overall, including 3-6 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Chargers improve to 13-3 overall, including 7-2 in the league.
The Warriors play at 4 Saturday afternoon at Jamestown, 16-3. The Chargers will play Hastings in the CNOS Classic at 3:15 Saturday in the Tyson Events Center.