ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Midland University was one strike away from defeating Northwestern in the opening game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader Friday afternoon, but that strike never occurred.
Austin Zylstra's two-run home run on a 1-2 count in the bottom of the eighth lifted the Red Raiders to a 4-2 win in MU's league opener.
Zylstra's blast spoiled a solid outing by Midland starter Andrew Davison. The senior from Cool, California, allowed six hits and four earned runs in his 7 2/3 innings of work. He also struck out two and walked three.
The game was tied at 1 until the top of the eighth. Austin Hamilton of the Warriors led off with a single. After Matt Abdelnour bounced into a fielder's choice to force Hamilton at second, Bryan Smith drew a walk. Dakota Thornton followed with a run-scoring double.
Reliever Mason O'Donnell retired the next two Warriors, stranding Smith and Thornton.
Davidson retired the first two batters in the bottom of the eighth, but Ben DeBoer kept the Red Raiders alive by doubling to left field.
Senior A.J. Nitzschke followed with a triple to score DeBoer with the tying run. That set the stage for Zylstra's walk-off homer.
Thornton led Midland by going 4-for-4 with one RBI. Kyle Weber had one hit and one run scored. Sam Braun added a double and Hamilton contributed a single for MU.
Brady Roberts of the Red Raiders worked the first seven innings and allowed one earned run on five hits and three walks. He struck out two. O'Donnell got the win despite giving up the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth.
The two teams were scheduled to play the second game of a doubleheader Friday night, but results weren't available at press time. They will play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. in Orange City.