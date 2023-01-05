Midland's comeback effort fall short

Despite erasing multiple double-digit deficits Wednesday night, the Midland women never pulled in front of Doane in an 89-81 loss to the Tigers.

The opening five minutes of the second half couldn’t have gone much worse for Midland.

The Warriors, after erasing a 12-point first half lead by Doane that allowed the teams to go into the locker room tied at 34-34, allowed a 12-0 run to start the third quarter.

Adding to Midland’s troubles was a quick exit by Erin Prusa as the senior was tabbed with a foul midway through the frame then issued a technical, putting her on the bench with 15 minutes of game time left.

“You lose your leading scorer early in the third quarter and we had to change some things, went more five-out, but we got some things done,” said Midland coach Shawn Gilbert. “Credit to the kids, they overcame that stretch where it wasn’t pretty for us and got us back into the game.

Doane’s lead swelled to as many as 17 in the period before Midland rattled off a 9-0 run in the final 68 seconds of the quarter to close the gap to eight, 65-57.

Sam Shepard, who finished with a team-leading XX points, accounted for seven of the nine points in the run, but the big momentum shift came on a steal by Kennedy Darner in the waning seconds of the period that led to an Emma Shepard lay-up as time expired.

“We had the momentum coming out and we really needed that for the effort we were giving,” Gilbert said.

The Warriors kept chipping away at the Doane lead, reaching a 79-79 tie with 2:34 left to play on a 8-0 run. Sam Shepard and Asia Bryant each tallied for points in the burst with Bryant’s elbow jumper drawing Midland even for the first time since halftime.

Midland turned up its full court press during the second half, which helped get the Warriors back in the ball game.

“They feel like if they’re (pressing), it brings their energy up, which I’m not going to disagree with them,” Gilbert said. “It adds to the urgency that we play with because you’ve got to be going if you’re in the press.”

Doane answered with six-straight points after the Warriors worked it back to a tie, dooming Midland to its second-straight loss.

The Warriors’ record drops to 3-11 and 1-8 in the GPAC. Doane improved its record to 10-5 and 4-5 in the conference.

Leading the Warriors in scoring was Sam Shepard with 19 points, followed closely by Emma Shepard with 18 points. Lexi Kraft and Asia Bryant both added 11 points each. Bryant and Sam Shepard tied for a team-best three assists while Sarah Shepard pulled in six rebounds to lead the team.

For the game, the Warriors shot 27-of-58 (46.6%), while the Tigers shot 35-of-61 (57.4%). Tigers held a substantial lead in second-chance points, 23-9, and scored 23 points off Midland turnovers.

Midland started the game with a 2-0 lead before the ball was tipped as Doane was popped for a technical foul on a late arriving starting line-up to the official scorers.

Kraft made both of the free throws to give the early advantage.

Doane went on a 10-0 run in the opening frame and led 19-15 at the end of the quarter.

An 8-0 run late in the second quarter - an Emma Shepard lay-up coupled with back-to-back three’s from Rubie Klausen and Kraft - brought the game to its second tie, eventually landing at 34-34 at the break.

Midland (3-11, 1-8 GPAC) will be back in action at home on a Saturday afternoon as they host Morningside (9-6, 4-5 GPAC). The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. on January 7 in Fremont.