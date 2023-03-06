BROOKINGS, SD - Midland's Dylan Kucera's dominance of the NAIA shot put reached its pinnacle Saturday at the 58th edition of the indoor track and field championships.

The fifth-year senior captured his fourth-straight national title to become just the fourth athlete in NAIA history to medal four times in the same event.

"The first one is has got to be number one, but this one number two with everything that's went into it," Kucera said. "Just even being able to come back for this fifth year to make it possible."

Kucera, who entered the national tournament with 21 of the top 25 throws in the NAIA, could have stopped after his opening throw of 17.75m and still won the title by .4 meters.

His lead grew to a practically untouchable meter and a half with a throw of 18.94m with the final mark of prelims, allowing the former Bergan standout the freedom to push the envelop in the final three throws of his indoor career.

"I was really trying to aim for the meet record, which was 19.44m and I knew in practice I had thrown that," Kucera said. "Came up a little short, but I'm not too disappointed."

In his penultimate throw of the indoor season, Kucera uncorked a heave of 19.17m, shattering his personal best and the school record.

"It's been in me for a while," Kucera said. "It was a matter of being healthy and having it all come together at the right time."

The national title wasn't Kucera's only hardware from the weekend as he finished runner-up in the weight throw with a mark of 20.35m - also setting a personal best and breaking the previous record set by Nathan Houser in 2018.

Kucera wasn't alone in capturing All-American status at the national meet.

Alex Herman joined him on the shot put podium with a toss of 16.38, good for seventh place.

Shandon Retizell notched another national medal in the high jump, taking home the bronze medal. He cleared 2.10m for his final height and notched the third place finish on jumps.

Teammate Ross McMahon finished 16th, ending the day at the opening height of 1.96m.

On the track, Henri Stoeckermann competed in the men’s 1000m prelims. He was in the first heat and ran a time of 2:29.85, a new personal best, and is now ranked third in Midland program history. He did not make finals on Friday, finishing in 16th place.

The Midland men finished 11th in the team standings.