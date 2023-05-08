Midland senior Dylan Kucera reached new heights at the GPAC championship meet Saturday, a rarity for one of the most decorated Warriors in program history.

For the first time in his career, Kucera won the conference title in the hammer throw and followed it up with his third-straight outdoor shot put title.

He capped off his conference career in record-setting fashion as well.

Kucera's best throw in the hammer sailed 64.15m, shattering the old record of 63.51m held by Concordia's Joshua Slechta.

He already owned the GPAC meet record in the shot put, but one-upped himself with four different throws Saturday. The best throw of the bunch landed at 19.47m - a career best for senior.

For his career, Kucera finished with six outdoor GPAC titles and nine total conference championships.

Alex Herman earned a placing as the runner-up in the shot put with a toss of 15.28m and then followed up with a third-place finish in the discus with a throw of 47.57m.

In the high jump, Midland had a pair of point-earners. Ross McMahon and Shandon Reitzell both cleared 2.05m with McMahon earning fourth via the judge's decision and Reitzell finishing as the runner-up. Reitzell added a fourth-place mark in the long jump, leaping a distance of 6.94m.

On the track, four individuals earned top-eight placings in their respective events. Henri Stoeckermann was fifth in the 800m with a time of 1:56.42. Isaac vanWestrienen was fifth in the 5000m with a time of 15:06.04. He added a third place finish in the 10000m, running a time of 32.28.84. Jonathan Mahoney joined him in the 10k placings, earning sixth with a time of 32.58.49.

Two of the Midland relay teams earned top eight marks and points toward the team standings. The 1600m relay team of Reitzell, Blake Olbrich, Henri Stoeckermann, and Lucas Hjortkjaer placed sixth with a time of 3:24.28. Stoeckermann, Olbrich, Christian McCafferty, and Hjortkjaer were third fastest in the 3200m relay, running a time of 7:53.45.

On the women's side, Midland finished 11th in the meet as Concordia University paced the field to earn the GPAC title.

In the heptathlon, which began on Friday and concluded Saturday, Madyson Ray and Shyanne Pipkin were in the field of 13 athletes. Ray finished with a season-best 3649 points to take eighth while Pipkin was twelveth with her best point total of the year, 3151.

On the track, Emma Strom qualified and placed sixth in the 100m. She ran a personal-best time of 12.61 in prelims and then turned in a 12.77 in the final. Navaeh Sarabia finished just outside of points in the 400m. She placed ninth with a season-best time of 1:00.73. In the 1500m, Myia Johnson had her best time of the year at 5:21.44 to place 19th.

The Warriors' relay teams continued the string of season-best times as they placed fifth in the 400m and ninth in the 1600m. Amber Rodgers, Strom, Hannah Meyer, and Sarabia ran a time of 50.46 in the 4x100m. Sarabia, Strom, Rodgers, and Ray ran a time of 4:21.45 in the 4x400m.

Krista Hardy and Pipkin both earned top-ten marks in the high jump. Pipkin was tied for 10th with a height of 1.50m while Hardy earned fifth with a clearing of 1.55m.

In the long jump, Ray and Strom both turned in successful jumps to place 10th and 22nd, respectively. Ray had a new personal best of 5.05m while Strom reached 4.36m in her top attempt.

Meyer was the lone Warrior in the triple jump. She cleared 10m for the first time this season on her final attempt, reaching 10.20m to finish 17th.

In the shot put, Madalyn Kelsey was on the cusp of reaching the top ten. She had her best throw of the season, getting the shot out to 11.84m to finish 11th.

Midland will have a pair of last-chance meets next weekend as they look to add a few more athletes and/or events to its itinerary for the NAIA National Championships later this month.

On Friday, a handful of Warriors will compete in the Concordia Last Chance Meet in Seward. Then on Saturday, those still looking to punch their ticket will compete in the UNK Last Chance Meet in Kearney.