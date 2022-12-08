Midland's fourth quarter lead slips away in loss

The Midland women let a fourth quarter lead fall away in a 61-48 loss to Hastings Wednesday.

"We executed our defensive game plan pretty well for three quarters," said head coach Shawn Gilbert postgame. "We had our chances in the third quarter, but each team struggled on the offensive end. We stopped executing and making plays. A few too many turnovers tonight."

Scoring was at a premium for both sides in the third quarter with Hastings making three field goals and Midland making two in the final eight minutes of the quarter.

The Warriors clung to a three-point lead, 39-36, heading into the final ten minutes.

Three straight three-pointers by the Broncos broke the visitors out of their slump and allowed Hastings to claim a 48-45 lead. Midland did not make a shot in the final seven minutes, 47 seconds after an Asia Bryant jumper.

Hastings finished the game on a 13-3 run to hand the Warriors it's sixth-straight loss.

Midland's record drops to 2-8 overall, remaining winless in the Great Athletic Plains Conference play at 0-6. Hastings improves to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the GPAC.

Midland was first to put points on the board with a layup by Sarah Shepard. The Broncos quickly responded to tie the game early on. After a constant battle of back-and-forth baskets between the teams, Midland was able to string together a couple of baskets in a row to lead by four points at the end of the quarter.

As the Broncos added pressure, scoring a three-pointer to start the second, the Warriors were eager to fire back, going on a run to take a seven-point lead with 2:41 to go in the half. Hastings turned up the heat, converting on a pair of three-pointers and making a free throw to even the score at 29-29 at the break.

Leading the Warriors in scoring was Sarah Shepard with 11. She was followed by Kennedy Darner and Gabby Beauperthuy with eight each. Rubie Klausen tallied seven points to go with seven rebounds. Beauperthuy also pulled down seven boards off of the bench.

For the game, Midland shot 18-of-53 (34%), while Hastings had a slight edge, shooting 19-for-54 (35.2%). The Warriors won the battle on the glass, outrebounding the Broncos 40 to 30.

Midland (2-8, 0-6 GPAC) will be back in action on Saturday afternoon with a road game at Briar Cliff. (7-3, 4-2 GPAC) Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m. in Sioux City, Iowa at the Newman Flanagan Center.