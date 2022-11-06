Midland's furious comeback fall short in GPAC semifinals

The Midland women's soccer team erased a three-goal deficit in the second half of the GPAC semifinals Saturday, but conceded the game-winning goal with 15 minutes left in a 4-3 loss to Jamestown.

"The fight back from the girls today was an example that we are a very tough team to beat," said Midland coach Cody Bartlow. "Moving one step closer is great, however, we felt like we were the best team today. We’ve got to continue to build until we show that day in and day out, game in and game out."

The Warriors came out aggressive on offense with three shots in the first 10 minutes before the Jimmies answered with shots of their own.

Kassandra Noguera was the first to make a successful shot attempt in the game, putting Jamestown on the board in the 17th minute. Gabby Sarkis and Cassandra Diaz followed suit as they found the back of the net to put UJ up 3-0 in the first half.

In the 52nd minute, Midland goalkeeper Hannah Tillison was forced to the sideline after a collision between her and a Jimmie going for a rebounded ball off a previous shot. Anastasia Bitzes, who normally plays midfield, was subbed in as the emergency goalie.

Through all of the turmoil, Midland found a spark through Bailey Locano as Arianna Flores assisted the ball into the box for a score in the 61st minute. Less than a minute later Flores struck a shot from outside the penalty area to put the Warriors within one of the Jimmies.

As momentum seemed to shift with the second goal, Brittany Llanes erased the lead from the first half as she put one between the pipes in the 73rd minute to even the score at three.

Jamestown was able to regroup and respond as Diaz picked up her second goal on the day, with the eventual game-winner for the Jimmies in the 75th.

The Warriors outshot the Jimmies 13-12 on the afternoon with Flores firing four shots.

Midland has a slight chance of making the NAIA Postseason which was expanded to 40 teams two seasons ago. Their resume features a 10-6-4 overall record and a 7-3-2 mark in the GPAC. They’ll officially learn their fate on Monday, November 14.