 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Midland's Leimbach, Flores earn national honors

  • Updated
  • 0
FRE_091821_Midland VB_p2.jpg

Midland setter Hope Leimbach dives for a ball during the Warriors sweep of Hastings Wednesday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

After taking down the No. 1 team in the country, a pair of Midland Warriors are taking home national volleyball honors.

After earning the conference honors earlier, Hope Leimbach and Taliyah Flores were named to the national award list as setter and hitter of the week, respectively.

Leimbach, a senior from Lincoln, Nebraska, helped guide the Warriors to a pair of top-ten wins over No. 9 Viterbo and No. 1 Missouri Baptist last week. She averaged 12.2 set assists as Midland went 3-0 at the Spartan Invitational with a win over (RV) Lindsey Wilson as well. In the four-set match with Viterbo, Leimbach had a season-best 57 assists. For the week, she led the Warriors to a .255 hitting percentage on the attack.

Flores, a senior from Papillion, Nebraska, was on the receiving end of several of Leimbach’s assists. She had 40 kills (4.0 per set) while hitting .269 this week. She had a pair of double-double matches with 11 kills and 10 digs versus Lindsey Wilson and 15 kills and 13 digs against Viterbo. She nearly added another versus top-ranked Missouri Baptist, finishing with 14 kills and 8 digs.

People are also reading…

Midland will be back in action on Wednesday night when they host Doane at the Wikert Event Center. First serve of the 2022 home opener is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Fremont, Nebraska.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warriors smash No. 1 Spartans

Warriors smash No. 1 Spartans

For the second straight season, it was No. 5 Midland that handed the No. 1 Missouri Baptist an early season loss, taking down the top-ranked S…

Midland men draw with Mount Marty

Midland men draw with Mount Marty

The opening game of the year for the Midland men's soccer team ended in a 3-3 draw with Mount Marty Saturday night, scoring all three goals in…

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to U.S. Open to see Serena Williams before her final bow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News