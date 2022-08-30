Midland's Leimbach, Flores earn national honors

After taking down the No. 1 team in the country, a pair of Midland Warriors are taking home national volleyball honors.

After earning the conference honors earlier, Hope Leimbach and Taliyah Flores were named to the national award list as setter and hitter of the week, respectively.

Leimbach, a senior from Lincoln, Nebraska, helped guide the Warriors to a pair of top-ten wins over No. 9 Viterbo and No. 1 Missouri Baptist last week. She averaged 12.2 set assists as Midland went 3-0 at the Spartan Invitational with a win over (RV) Lindsey Wilson as well. In the four-set match with Viterbo, Leimbach had a season-best 57 assists. For the week, she led the Warriors to a .255 hitting percentage on the attack.

Flores, a senior from Papillion, Nebraska, was on the receiving end of several of Leimbach’s assists. She had 40 kills (4.0 per set) while hitting .269 this week. She had a pair of double-double matches with 11 kills and 10 digs versus Lindsey Wilson and 15 kills and 13 digs against Viterbo. She nearly added another versus top-ranked Missouri Baptist, finishing with 14 kills and 8 digs.

Midland will be back in action on Wednesday night when they host Doane at the Wikert Event Center. First serve of the 2022 home opener is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Fremont, Nebraska.