Midland's Leimbach named setter of the week

Midland’s Hope Leimbach nabbed the GPAC Setter of the Week honor for games played October 18-24, 2021.

The Warriors went 1-1 last week, sweeping No. 15 Dakota Wesleyan and falling in four sets to No. 1 Jamestown.

Leimbach averaged 13.29 assists per set last week.

In Midland’s sweep of No. 15 Dakota Wesleyan, she tallied 46 assists and added 8 digs. In a loss to No. 1 Jamestown, she registered 47 assists to go with 3 kills and 13 digs.

The junior currently leads the nation in assists per set at 12.08 and sixth nationally in total assists with 1,087.

No. 6-ranked Midland will travel to No. 16 Dordt this week before wrapping up their regular season on Tuesday, November 2 at home against No. 23 Doane.

