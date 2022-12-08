Midland's losing skid extents to seven games

The Midland men's basketball team's losing skid stretched to seven games Wednesday night as the Warriors offense went cold in the second half of a 68-61 loss to Hastings.

“Tonight, it was the second half that gave us troubles," said Midland coach Tyler Erwin. "We just couldn’t get an outside shot to go in. We’ll go back and look at the film, but I thought we took good shots for the most part. Hastings did a good job of packing it in, not giving us anything inside. Anytime you go 2-for-20 from three, and the defense takes the interior, it’s going to be tough.”

Midland drops to 4-8 overall and is still looking for their first GPAC win through six games. Hastings improves to 9-2 overall and 3-2 in the conference, snapping a two-game skid.

In the opening half of play, the teams went back and forth with Hastings holding a five-point lead as its high point with 7:15 to go on the clock.

Midland erased the Broncos lead with a 5-0 run to tie the game at 27-27. After a made jumper by the Broncos, the Warriors went on a 9-0 to put them up seven. With time winding down, Hastings was able to convert on a three-pointer, setting the halftime score at 36-32 in favor of Midland.

Both teams struggled from distance in the opening period. Hasting went 5-of-17 while Midland made just one three-pointer on seven attempts.

Jake Orr had 11 points at the intermission to lead all scorers.

Coming out of the locker rooms, the script was more of the same as the two squads traded baskets. Midland was able to pull ahead early with a 7-1 run to start, putting them up 10, 43-33.

The Broncos responded with good defense and timely shots as they took over the lead, 50-49, just past the midway point in the half.

Hastings found its rhythm from behind the arc, connecting on three-straight three's to build up a 61-53 lead with under four minutes to go.

Down the stretch, the Warriors shooting woes continued. Midland went 3-for-8 from the field with their last basket coming with 48 seconds on the clock. The Broncos sealed the win with three free throws in the final minute for the 68-61 victory.

Jake Rueschhoff led the way offensively for Midland with 16 points.

Orr was held in check in the second half, finishing with 15 on the night. He did pick up his first collegiate double-double, pulling in a team-high 10 rebounds.

Midland (4-8, 0-6 GPAC) will travel to Briar Cliff (5-5, 1-4 GPAC) at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

The Chargers, who began the season ranked No. 24 in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll, have dropped three straight following a loss to Morningside (76-70) on Wednesday.