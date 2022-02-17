Midland's losing streak extends to eight straight

Midland lost 83-68 Wednesday night to Hastings, extending their losing streak to eight games.

The Warriors drop to 8-20 overall and 4-17 in the GPAC while the Broncos move to 14-13 overall and 10-11 in the conference.

The Broncos’ stampeded out to a 13-1 lead to the start of the game.

After 5:48 of playtime, the Warriors scored their first field goals as Peyton Wingert and Lexi Kraft made back-to-back three-point baskets to settle the game.

The Broncos lengthened a double-digit lead and kept in there as the teams went into the half at 37-22 in favor of Hastings.

Midland came out hot on offense after the break.

As the team, they shot 76.9 percent in the third. Erin Prusa was 6-for-6 in the quarter with 12 points.

As the Warriors’ offense heated up so did the Broncos’.

While the Warriors shot a better percentage for the quarter, the Broncos forced nine turnovers in the quarter which led to three more baskets and four more points to keep their double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter.

For the game, Midland had 22 turnovers which translated to 22 points for their opponents.

Wingert continued to impress with another double-double in the scorebook with 18 points and 10 boards. With 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 blocks, Prusa showed her offensive and defensive prowess for the Warriors.

Kraft and Kennedy Darner combined for seven made three-point baskets, which led to 12 points for Kraft with 12 and Darner with 9, just shy of double digits. Midland’s improved accuracy in the second half raised their shooting percentage of 20 at the intermission to 41 percent for the game.

Midland (8-20, 4-17 GPAC) will hang it up after traveling to No. 9 Morningside (24-4, 19-2 GPAC) for their final game of the 2021-22 season. The Warriors and Mustangs will tip off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 inside Allee Gymnasium.

