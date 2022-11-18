Midland's Myia Johnson runs at NAIA national meet

Midland's Myia Johnson capped off a her sophomore season on Friday morning at the 2022 NAIA Women’s Cross Country Championship down in Florida.

The lone runner for the Warriors placed 201st in a field of 326 runners at Apalachee Regional Park, just outside of Tallahassee.

Johnson turned in a time of 19:39.8 on the home course of Florida State University.

The Fremont native maintained her position right around 200th for the majority of the race. Through the first 2k, she was 197th with an opening split of 6:47.2. She kept that place through the next checkpoint at 2.8k, posting a time of 10:15.5 just past the midway point.

Down the stretch, it was a battle for the finish line between herself and several others she had been running with. There were 13 runners that came across the line within seconds of each other. The runner in 194th and the runner in 206th were separated by just 3.1 seconds.

Johnson’s finish was the best by a Warrior since 2016.