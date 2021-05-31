Midland's Shandon Reitzell captures NAIA high jump national title

On Friday afternoon, he was joined in the throwing circle for the shot put by teammate Josh Lewis.

While Lewis finished in 16th place after throwing 15.92m in his championship meet debut, Kucera came within a half of a meter of winning the event.

He finished as the runner-up with a toss of 18.24m. Kucera was looking to sweep the shot put titles after winning the indoor championship earlier this semester.

Kylee Edmonds and Wendy van Nes both took to the runway in the women’s pole vault and both finished in the top ten. Edmonds placed 5th with a clearing of 3.90m, while van Nes was 9th with a height of 3.65m. Edmonds set a new personal best in the event broke the tie between the two vaulters atop the Midland all-time leaderboard.

In the running events, Midland had a sprinter and a distance runner competing in the meet.

On the track, Adrien Patigny ran in both the 100m and 200m races. In the 200m prelims on Wednesday, he ran a 21.63. It was his fastest time of the year but was only good for 16th place. On Thursday he ran the 100m and finished with a 10.77 to place 30th in the prelim round.

Outside of the stadium, Alex France took on the men’s marathon course through the surrounding neighborhood.