Midland's Shandon Reitzell captures NAIA high jump national title

Midland University capped off a successful season this week as they competed in the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The Warriors took a team of six men and a pair of women to the three-day meet held at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
“The athletes were incredibly well prepared for the Championships,” said Midland coach Daniel Gerber. “There hasn’t been a moment too big for them this season, even in a season where there may not have been as many big meets or moments as usual. Two women competed for us, and both finished in the top 10, and we had six guys combine to finish 7th as a team.”
Shandon Reitzell swept the 2021 high jump, winning the outdoor national title with a leap of 2.19m—7’1 2 1/2”.
It was the first time he eclipsed the 7-foot mark outdoors and completed his sweep of the high jump titles after winning the indoor championship back in March. His height was also the highest mark since 2008 in the event.
Fremont native Ross McMahon ended the year in the top 10, finishing 10th in the event with a height of 2.00m.
Dylan Kucera had a busy meet with an event final each day. He opened the championships with a 4th place finish in the hammer throw on Wednesday evening.
He had a throw of 60.10m, his best ever in the event. He followed up that performance with another 4th place medal on Thursday in the discus throw. Kucera had a best toss of 49.08m in the field of 24 throwers.
On Friday afternoon, he was joined in the throwing circle for the shot put by teammate Josh Lewis.
While Lewis finished in 16th place after throwing 15.92m in his championship meet debut, Kucera came within a half of a meter of winning the event.
He finished as the runner-up with a toss of 18.24m. Kucera was looking to sweep the shot put titles after winning the indoor championship earlier this semester.
Kylee Edmonds and Wendy van Nes both took to the runway in the women’s pole vault and both finished in the top ten. Edmonds placed 5th with a clearing of 3.90m, while van Nes was 9th with a height of 3.65m. Edmonds set a new personal best in the event broke the tie between the two vaulters atop the Midland all-time leaderboard.
In the running events, Midland had a sprinter and a distance runner competing in the meet.
On the track, Adrien Patigny ran in both the 100m and 200m races. In the 200m prelims on Wednesday, he ran a 21.63. It was his fastest time of the year but was only good for 16th place. On Thursday he ran the 100m and finished with a 10.77 to place 30th in the prelim round.
Outside of the stadium, Alex France took on the men’s marathon course through the surrounding neighborhood.
At roughly the midway point of the race, he sat in the middle of the pace before starting a climb to the front. He moved up to 14th place around the 19-mile mark and then was 10th with three miles to go. As the runner completed their third loop of the course and made the turn to the finish area, Alex had passed two more runners and crossed the finish line in 8th place.
With the placings, Midland had four athletes earn NAIA All-America honors at the meet. Edmonds earned recognition in the pole vault, Reitzell in the high jump, France in the marathon, and Kucera earned the honor in the shot put, discus, and hammer.
“We had a number of season bests at the national championships in addition to the All-American and National Champion honors,” Gerber siad.
The women finished 51st as a team while the men captured 7th place for the third straight championship meet.