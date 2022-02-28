Midland's unbeaten streak ends

Midland University’s men’s tennis played their first duals away from home since early October this weekend. The Warriors faced Rockhurst University on Friday, losing for the first time this season 1-6, and then rebounded with a 6-1 win on Saturday over Missouri Baptist.

FRIDAY: Rockhurst 6, Midland 1

Facing one of their toughest opponents in Rockhurst, Midland suffered their first team defeat of the season. They didn’t go down without a fight though, taking the No. 2 doubles match (Miguel Abete and Jeremy Attrill; 6-1) and the No. 3 singles match (Luca Struffi; 1-6, 6-4, 6-2). Abete nearly earned a win at No. 1 singles, taking the Hawks’ top solo player to three games (5-7, 6-1, 4-6).

SATURDAY: Midland 6, Missouri Baptist 1

After fueling up on some of the local cuisine and a good night’s rest, Midland regrouped and earned the win over Missouri Baptist on Saturday. In dual’s play, the Warriors dropped the top pairing but picked up the doubles point with wins at No. 2s (Miguel Abete and Jeremy Attrill; 7-6) and No. 3s (Ryosei Masuda and Nunzio Thiel; 6-2).

In singles play, Midland dropped the top pairing but showed their depth with wins in all the other matchups. Thiel won No. 2s (6-2,7-6), Luca Struffi won No. 3s (2-6, 6-0, 6-2), Masuda won No. 4s (6-3, 6-3), Jaime Sion won No. 5s (6-4, 5-7, 10-7), and Tycho Janssen won No. 6s (6-0, 6-0).

Next on the slate for the Warriors is a three-dual trip through Kentucky. Midland will travel to face Midway University (March 5), University of the Cumberlands (March 6), and Asbury University (March 7).

