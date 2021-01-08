Midland's upset attempt thwarted on buzzer-beater

The Midland men’s basketball team had their hearts broken Thursday night as the University of Jamestown walked off a 49-47 win thanks to a running lay-up at the buzzer.

“We haven’t been a lot of these types of games and I think that showed in stretches, just the quality of possession that you need to have down the stretch in these grinder type games and it came back to haunt us tonight,” Midland coach Oliver Drake

The Warriors deficit reached double-digits at 40-30 at the 12 minutes, 30 seconds mark of the second half before putting together a 10-2 run to draw within a possession at 42-40 with 7:21 to play.

Points would become a premium in the final stages of the game.

Bo Sandquist, who finished with seven points and 11 rebounds, connected on a 3-pointer to give the Warriors their first lead of the game at 45-42 with 3:24 left.

Sandquist’s triple was the lone 3-pointer made by Midland on the night as the Warriors went 1 of 17 from range. Jamestown finished the game 5 of 23.

“It’s not like they made many either, so it’s kind of one of those games that both teams were grinding a bit,” Drake said.

Midland also did not attempt a free throw in the loss.