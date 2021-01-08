Midland's upset attempt thwarted on buzzer-beater

The Midland men’s basketball team had their hearts broken Thursday night as the University of Jamestown walked off a 49-47 win thanks to a running lay-up at the buzzer.
“We haven’t been a lot of these types of games and I think that showed in stretches, just the quality of possession that you need to have down the stretch in these grinder type games and it came back to haunt us tonight,” Midland coach Oliver Drake
The Warriors deficit reached double-digits at 40-30 at the 12 minutes, 30 seconds mark of the second half before putting together a 10-2 run to draw within a possession at 42-40 with 7:21 to play.
Points would become a premium in the final stages of the game.
Bo Sandquist, who finished with seven points and 11 rebounds, connected on a 3-pointer to give the Warriors their first lead of the game at 45-42 with 3:24 left.
Sandquist’s triple was the lone 3-pointer made by Midland on the night as the Warriors went 1 of 17 from range. Jamestown finished the game 5 of 23.
“It’s not like they made many either, so it’s kind of one of those games that both teams were grinding a bit,” Drake said.
Midland also did not attempt a free throw in the loss.
The Warriors lead was briefly lived as Jamestown scored four-straight points to retake the lead at 47-45.
Jake Rueschhoff put Midland on the brink of taking the Jimmies, who own the third best record in the conference, to overtime, with a runner in the paint for his 10th point of the evening with 4.1 seconds left.
After a timeout, Cody Woodford, who finished with a game-high 22 points, got the ball from the inbounds and went unimpeded up the sidelines for a clean look at the game winning shot.
Josh Lambert led the Warriors in scoring with 14 points.
The second half was a near mirror of the opening 20 minutes of action.
Midland fell behind by double-digits then put together a 14-4 run to trail 23-22 going into halftime.
Midland falls to 3-11 on the year and 1-10 in GPAC play and is currently on a five-game losing streak.
The Warriors host Dakota Wesleyan at 4 p.m. Saturday.