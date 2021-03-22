Miller picks up 400th win as Midland manager

Midland baseball head coach Chad Miller picked up his 400th career win in game one of the Warriors split with No. 24 Concordia University Sunday.

Game One: Midland 15, No. 24 Concordia 8

Midland got on board in the first inning with an RBI groundout by Sam Braun, but the second inning was when the game broke open.

The Warriors exploded for seven runs which kicked off via a two-RBI single off the bat of Maddux Miyasoto.

An error on the Bulldogs moved a pair of runners into scoring position for Chase Reynolds who sent a liner to right field for a double, clearing the bases for a 5-0 lead.

The final two runs of the inning came off a grounder by Brendon Jones and a double from Dakota Thorton, giving Midland an 8-0 advantage through two innings.

Concordia got one back in the bottom of the inning after a two-out single found the fence and scored a runner from third.

Midland’s starting pitcher James Scurto got out of trouble as he forced a fly out to end the inning.

The Bulldogs brought the score to 8-2 in the third by way of three-consecutive singles.