Jessica Shepard is headed to the WNBA.
So are several of her Notre Dame teammates.
Shepard, a Fremont High School graduate, was selected by Minnesota with the fourth pick of the second round on Wednesday night at the draft in New York.
The Lynx are coached by Cheryl Reeve, who also serves as the general manager.
Shepard averaged 16.7 points and 10.3 rebounds in her senior season for the Irish. Notre Dame, the 2018 national champions, lost 82-81 to Baylor in the 2019 title game on Sunday night.
“We couldn’t be more proud of her,” said Tony Weinandt, who coached Shepard at FHS. “She’s always been very goal-driven and she’s obviously worked very, very hard for this. Jess has always been someone who will do whatever it takes and I have no doubt she’ll do that now.”
Shepard was a member of the All-Final Four Team and was a first-team All-ACC selection. Before joining the Irish, she was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year at Nebraska in 2016. She also earned all-conference honors as a sophomore at NU before transferring.
Four of Shepard’s teammates were also selected on Wednesday.
Guard Jackie Young was the first overall pick to the Las Vegas Aces. The Dallas Wings selected guard Arike Ogunbowale at No. 5. Forward Brianna Turner went to the Atlanta Dream with No. 11 overall selection.
Marina Mabrey of the Irish was selected 19th overall (No. 7 in the second round) by Los Angeles.
Tennessee is the only other school to have five players selected in the three rounds. In 2008, Candace Parker was taken first while Alexis Hornbuckle went fourth. Shannon Bobbitt and Nicky Anosike were selected in the second round while Alberta Auguste was taken in the third round.
The Lady Vols also had five players picked in 1999, but the draft was four rounds then.
A 6-foot-4 forward, Shepard averaged 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds a game for her career, exceeding 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
The Lynx, who have won four WNBA championships, but went 18-16 last season and lost in the first round to Los Angeles. Minnesota selected forward Napheesa Collier of UConn in the first round. Natisha Hiedeman, a guard from Marquette, was also picked in the second round. In the third round, guard Kenisha Bell of Minnesota was selected.
Weinandt is eager to see what the former FHS standout can do at the pro level.
“We can’t wait to make the trip to Minneapolis to watch her play,” he said. “It has to be a very exciting time for her and we’re so happy for her.”
The WNBA season begins May 24.