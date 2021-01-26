Minot State throttles Midland men's hockey

The Midland men’s hockey teams lost a pair of lopsided games with Minot State over the weekend, falling 7-4 on Friday and 14-4 on Saturday.

Friday’s game saw the Beavers stake a 4-0 lead after one period of play and they never looked back. They would add one more in the second and two in the third period, with only their last goal of the night coming via a power-play chance.

The Warriors battled throughout but could only muster two goals in the second and two in the third as they attempted to climb back into the game. Ondrej Blaha scored a pair of goals, one in each period, while Kolton Wright and Fletcher score Midland’s other two goals.

Angus Laing started the game but only played 20 minutes, picking up 13 saves. Jaden Gardner came on to play the final two periods, picking up 21 saves in 40 minutes of action.

On Saturday the Beavers’ offense was aggressive once again. They tallied five goals in the opening period, four in the second, and five more in the third as they handed the Warriors their first sweep of the season.