Minot State throttles Midland men's hockey

The Midland men’s hockey teams lost a pair of lopsided games with Minot State over the weekend, falling 7-4 on Friday and 14-4 on Saturday.
Friday’s game saw the Beavers stake a 4-0 lead after one period of play and they never looked back. They would add one more in the second and two in the third period, with only their last goal of the night coming via a power-play chance.
The Warriors battled throughout but could only muster two goals in the second and two in the third as they attempted to climb back into the game. Ondrej Blaha scored a pair of goals, one in each period, while Kolton Wright and Fletcher score Midland’s other two goals.
Angus Laing started the game but only played 20 minutes, picking up 13 saves. Jaden Gardner came on to play the final two periods, picking up 21 saves in 40 minutes of action.
On Saturday the Beavers’ offense was aggressive once again. They tallied five goals in the opening period, four in the second, and five more in the third as they handed the Warriors their first sweep of the season.
Midland found the back of the net four times in the loss. Ryan Donovan and Blaha each scored a goal in the second period. Blaha would add his second of the game at the midway point of the third before Ayrton Cornic capped off the scoring for the Warriors with just over four minutes left in the game.
Garner started the game and suffered his second loss in as many nights, going a complete 60 minutes in net. He had 41 saves.
Midland (5-7) will be off this upcoming weekend before getting another chance at Minot State (11-3) the first weekend in February. The Beavers will travel to Fremont, Nebraska for a pair of games on Friday, February 5, and Saturday, February 6. Puck drop is slated for 7:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. inside Sidner Ice Arena.