MKU track teams compete at USD meet

VERMILLION, S.D. – Midland University’s track and field teams finished in the top 10 of nine events over the weekend at the Dakota Realty Alumni Track & Field Meet hosted by the University of South Dakota.

“We went up to South Dakota and competed in the biggest meet they have hosted since they went NCAA Division I. It was a good test for us to be able to compete against a number of NCAA DI and NCAA DII schools,” MU coach Daniel Gerber said. “We also sent a couple of runners to Northwest Missouri State to run this weekend as well.”

Midland ended with a balanced effort, finding success in the sprint and distance races, and field events.

Sophomore thrower Dylan Kucera was the only Warrior to win an event by winning the shot put with a toss of 17.39 meters (57-0 1/2 feet). Senior Seth Sabata was not far behind pacing fourth with a toss of 16.82 meters (55-01 1/4).

Freshman Ross McMahon took fifth place in the high jump with a leap of 1.92 meters (6-2). Sophomore Tyler Forbes placed fifth in the men’s pole vault by clearing 4.46 meters (14-0 1/2), while freshman Adrien Patigny was fifth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.09. Patigny also placed 10th in the 200-meters (22.9 seconds).