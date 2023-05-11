A pair of Bergan seniors will be capping off their high school track careers at the state meet after securing their spots Thursday out of the Class C-2 district meet in David City.

Senior Kaitlyn Mlnarik will be capping her career in the green and gold in Omaha after winning both the 800m and the 1600m.

She turned in a 2:22.14 to win the two-lap race, a full five seconds faster than the field.

In the 1600m, Mlnarik ran a 5:38.25 to take home the district crown.

The future Northwest Missouri State Bearcat will have the chance to become a three-time medalist in both the 800m and the 1600m in her third-straight year of qualifying.

She finished 8th as a sophomore and 7th as a junior in the 800m. In the 1600m, she finished 8th as a sophomore and fourth as a junior.

Trevor Brainard will be going to Omaha in the long jump after a runner-up finish with a best jump of 20’ 1 3/4”.

This is his first state qualification.

The Class C state track meet is slated to begin Friday, May 19, at Omaha Burke High School.