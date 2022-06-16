Moo avoid series sweep

The Fremont Moo avoided a sweep by the North Platte Plainsmen Wednesday night, claiming a 9-4 win to snap a three-game losing skid.

The Moo (9-7) scored in the first inning - the sixth time in seven games - on an RBI double by Bentley Boekhout, scoring Kanin Dodge.

Fremont doubled its lead with a sacrifice fly from Derian Morphew to score Jason Axelberg in the second, going up 2-0.

North Platte cut the lead in half with a solo shot in the top of the third.

The Moo got

North Platte would cut the lead in half in the 3rd with a solo HR to make it 2-1.

Both sides traded runs to keep it a one-run game before Fremont pulled away for good in the fifth.

The Boekhout-Dodge and Morphew-Axelberg duo combined to produce two runs, setting the lead at 5-2.

Fremont tacked on a run in the sixth, countered by a North Platte run in the seventh, before Morphew hit a solo HR to left field to make it 7-3 ..

Fremont added their final two runs in the eighth off an RBI double by Nico Azpilcueta that scored Dodge and an RBI single from Axelberg.

Evan Panjwani got the win for the Moo going 6 2/3 innings allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out three.

The Moo will begin a six-game away trip Friday night with 3 games in Laramie, Wyoming against the Gem City Bison for the teams' 2nd meeting of the season and then a 3-game stretch against the Hastings Sodbusters next Monday-Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0