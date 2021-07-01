Moo blast off against Sodbusters, 18-8

The Fremont Moo exploded for 12 runs in the eight inning to dismantle the Hastings Sodbusters 18-8 Wednesday night.

The Moo struck first in the first inning as Brock Reller hit a solo shot for his 11th home run of the season.

The Sodbusters added their first run to tie it in the top of the third.

The Moo once again claimed the lead with a four-run effort in the latter half of the inning. Austin Baskin singled to lead off the inning and was brought in off a sacrifice fly by Reller.

Austin Callahan capped off the scoring by smashing a three-run homer, lifting the Moo to a 5-1 lead.

Hastings answered in the next two innings, bringing in six runs between the two frames.

Entering the eighth inning down 8-6, the Moo erupted for 12 runs. Callahan ripped his second home run of the game to start off the hitting frenzy. Derian Morphew’s RBI double evened the score and opened the flood gates for the Moo.

Baskin highlighted the inning, launching a grand slam for his first home run of the season.