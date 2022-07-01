Moo breakout to avoid series sweep

The Fremont Moo avoided a series sweep by toppling the Spearfish Sasquatch 15-9 Thursday night.

The Moo put their offense struggles behind them in the top of the first, scoring two runs on a Zane Skansi home run.

Fremont tacked on two more runs in the second on an RBI groundout by Nico Azpilcueta and a Kanin Dodge single.

Spearfish halved Fremont's lead in the top of third only for Derian Mirphew to return the Moo's lead to three with a solo blast.

The Sasquatch managed to tie the game with three runs in the top of the fourth, but Fremont answered with a three-spot of their own in the bottom half.

Morphew drove in the first run with a single, then an Austin Baksin double added two runs to the Moo tally, setting the score at 8-5.

Baskin hit his second home of the season, a solo one, in the sixth inning to make it 9-5, then the Moo blew the game open in the seventh.

Spearfish scored two in the top of the inning to get back within two, but that was wiped out with a six-run inning for the Moo.

The outburst was sparked by a Skansi single that scored Hayden Lewis.

A Morphew single with the bases loaded coupled with a Sasqutach error clearing the bases. A Baskin single scored Morphew who made his way to 3rd on that previous error, then a Lewis single scored Baskin.

Two more runs in the eighth would be all that Spearfish could muster for the final score of 15-9 in favor of the Moo.

Brody Sintek got his second win of the season going six innings, allowing five runs on nine hits, striking out eight.

Dodge and Skansi continued their hot streak at the plate, going 3-3 with three runs and 2-5 with 3 RBIs and three runs, respectively.

The Moo wrap up a three-game series with the Nebraska Prospects, a team made of just-graduated seniors, this weekend with a 7:05 p.m. start time Saturday and a 5:05 p.m. first pitch Sunday.

