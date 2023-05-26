Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Fremont Moo picked up their first series sweep of the season Thursday, taking down the Hastings Sodbusters 9-2 in Hastings.

The Moo parlayed a pair of walks into the first two runs of the game on a Christian Hobbs triple. Two batters later, Hobbs scored on a sacrifice fly from Hayden Crawford to set the early lead at 3-0.

Fremont added another three-spot in the top of the second, tallying a run in three-consecutive at-bats. Josh Blount grounded out to first, allowing Blake Tablazon, who led off the inning with a walk.

Ben Swails followed with a double before scoring on a Hobbs single for a 6-0 lead.

Hobbs finished 3-for-5 on the day.

Hastings avoided got a run back in the home half of the inning.

Three-straight Moo singles in the top of the fourth culminated in Braden Sweet and Hunter Palmer scoring on a Blount hit, widening the margin to seven, 8-1, in the top of the fourth.

Fremont added a run in the seventh and Hastings countered with a run in the bottom of the ninth.

Logan Anderson secured the win, limiting the Sodbusters to two hits over six innings while striking out four and walking a pair.

Ben Brown picked up the save, striking out seven.

Fremont starts a three-game series with the Casper Spuds Friday followed by another split-venue set with the Hastings Sodbusters.

The Moo's next home game is at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.