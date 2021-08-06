Moo cruise to win over Western Nebraska

Then with White at the plate, Taylor got hung up between first and second, allowing Push to score to boost the Moo lead to 4-0.

In the third, White clobbered his sixth home run of the year over the left field fence to lead off the inning.

With one out, Morphew singled to right. A fielder’s choice where no outs were recorded hit into by Baskin put runners at first and second. Then Leeper reached on an error by the third baseman, allowing Morphew to score to make it 5-0. Trey Nichols hit a fielder’s choice grounder to third, scoring Baskin to make it 7-0.

Western Nebraska (39-22/16-14) cut the lead with two in the fourth and two in the sixth to make it 7-4, but in the top of the seventh, the Moo put the game away.

Simonsen singled to right, then moved to third when Morphew doubled to right. A two-run single up the middle by Baskin pushed Fremont’s lead to 9-4.

Nolan Meredith (4-0) gave the Moo a solid start on the hill, allowing just two earned runs in 6.2 innings pitched.

Riley Ward entered the game with the bases loaded and two out in the seventh. He induced a grounder to shortstop to get out of the jam and to start a streak of seven straight batters retired to close out the win and earn his first save of the season.