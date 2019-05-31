The Fremont Moo fell to 2-3 on the season Thursday after dropping two games to the Western Nebraska Pioneers Thursday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering.
Six errors were too much for the Fremont Moo to overcome in a 5-3 loss in the opener and a late-inning comeback gave the Pioneers a 6-5 win in the nightcap.
After both teams traded zeroes in the first two innings of the opener, the Pioneer offense woke up to put up four runs off four Moo errors in the bottom half of the third to take a 4-0 lead.
The Moo offense wasn’t much better, as the Fremont offense didn’t register a hit off Western Nebraska starter Andrei Stoyanow until the fifth inning.
That all changed in the top of the sixth. With runners at first and second, UM-Crookston’s Brock Reller drove a pitch out to right-center field for an RBI double. The Moo added two more runs in the inning to cut the deficit to 5-3.
Fremont threatened in the top of the seventh, and was able to bring Reller to the plate representing the tying run with runners at first and second but Reller’s drive to center field hung up and was caught to end the threat.
LSU-Alexandria pitcher Kale Parks was handed the loss, his first of the season.
In the second game, the Moo took advantage of several Pioneer defensive mistakes to build a 5-run lead at the top of the third inning thanks to two Wilson Ehrhardt home runs, giving him three home runs for the three-game series.
The wheels fell off for Fremont in the bottom half of the inning, however, as the Pioneers stormed back to score five runs of their own and tied the score. Fremont committed three errors of their own in the inning to allow the defending Expedition League Champions to get back into the game.
A sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Pioneers a 6-5 lead and held on the rest of the way to get the win.
Hutchinson Community College’s Zach Firmature was dealt the loss out of the bullpen. The Moo will return to the field at 7:05 tonight for their home opener against the Hastings Sodbusters.