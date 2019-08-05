DICKINSON, N.D. -- Brendan Duncan did a little bit of everything on Sunday night, but it wasn't enough to help the Fremont Moo overcome the Badlands Big Sticks.
Duncan played all nine positions in the field, but the Big Sticks earned a 6-1 Expedition League victory at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark. Bryson Ford duplicated the feat for the Big Sticks.
Badlands went up 1-0 in the third on a RBI single by Ford.
The Moo's lone run came in the fourth inning. Peter Carlson walked and Luke White followed with a single to put runners on the corners. After a walk to Jack Simonsen loaded the bases, Michael Attalah hit a RBI single.
Big Sticks pitcher Tyler Chipman retired James Scurto on a double play and then struck out Cedric Girard.
The Big Sticks broke the game open with a five-run fifth. Michael Fuhrman had a run-scoring single while Ford and Mason Schwellenbach hit two-run homers in the inning.
White started on the mound for the Moo and worked four innings. He allowed one earned run on five hits. He struck out one. Nolan Guidry took the loss. He allowed five runs (all earned) on seven hits and no walks. He struck out two. Carlson (2/3 of an inning) and Duncan (1/3 of an inning) combined for a scoreless inning and allowed one hit.
Chipman got the win with relief help from Ford, Conner VanCleave, Cort Dietrich and Nick Jennings.
Attalah led the Moo with two hits.
On Saturday night, the Moo suffered a 15-8 loss.
The Moo fell behind 4-0 in the first as VanCleave stroked a three-run homer, but Fremont sliced the lead in half on Carlson's two-run shot in the second. In the third, Fremont went up 6-4 on the strength of White's RBI single and a three-run homer from Simonsen.
Badlands tied it with two in the bottom of the third and then broke the game open with a seven-run fifth. Simonsen finished the Moo's scoring with a two-run single in the sixth.
Matt Meskin got the win. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed eight earned runs on seven hits and five walks. He struck out eight. Joseph Harris and Brock Rountree combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Kale Parks was saddled with the loss. He allowed 13 earned runs on 13 hits and five walks in five innings. He struck out one. Jadarian Mays, Girard and Duncan pitched an inning of relief each.
Simonsen led the Moo's offense by going 3-for-5 with five RBI. Ronnie McBride, White, Carlson and Dillon Sears had two hits apiece.
The Moo play the Western Nebraska Pioneers at 6:35 Wednesday night in the Clark Division championship game. The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs play that night at the Big Sticks in the Lewis Division playoff.