Moo drop weekend slate against Sunfish

The Fremont Moo split a doubleheader with the Sioux Falls Sunfish (22-19), falling in the first contest 3-2 and winning 13-2 in the latter.
Both games were cut to seven innings due to Saturday’s rainout.
In the first game, Austin Callahan started the Moo’s offense off with an RBI double, giving Fremont an early 1-0 lead. The Moo struck again in the second, as Jack Simonsen scored on an infield single by Derian Morphew.
Sioux Falls answered in the fourth when Zeph Hoffpauir singled to bring in Will Olson, cutting the Moo’s lead in half. In the top of the sixth, the Sunfish scored two more to take the lead and the game, as the Moo dropped the first contest 3-2.
Fremont (27-14) starter Brody Sintek was handed the loss, giving up six hits, three runs (all earned) and three walks while striking out seven in six innings of work.
Offensively, Morphew, Simonsen, Callahan and Ryan Koski each went 2-for-3.
The Moo rebounded in the next game, jumping out to a 7-2 lead in the second inning.
Ryne Hays highlighted the frame by hitting a grand slam, his second home run of the year. Callahan then doubled to bring two runs in, followed by a Luke White sacrifice fly.
Fremont continued its dominance in the next inning, as Callahan sliced a single, making the score 10-2. In the bottom of the fifth, Callahan once again singled to score Morphew for his sixth RBI of the game.
Then, with the bases loaded, Luke White walked to bring in Austin Baskin for the Moo’s 12th run. The Moo scored its final run in the bottom of the sixth, winning 13-2.
Jackson Gordon earned his first win of the season in his first outing for the Moo, going two scoreless innings and giving up only one hit while striking out three.
Offensively, Callahan led the Moo with his 3-for-4 performance, while Simonsen went 2-for-3.
On Friday night, the Moo fell 11-5 to the Sunfish.
Sioux Falls struck first, scoring their first run off a wild pitch in the top of the second. In the next frame, the Sunfish recorded three more runs, taking a 4-0 lead. The Moo responded in the latter part of the inning, as Brock Reller doubled to bring a single run home.
The Sunfish countered in the top of the fourth, as Carter Tibbits slammed a two-run homer to begin the offensive attack. Sioux Falls then recorded three more runs, making the score 9-1. The Moo recorded zeroes on the board until the sixth inning when EJ Taylor’s RBI single scored two.
In the top of the eighth, Jonathan Brandon belted a solo homer to give the Sunfish their tenth run. The next inning, Tibbits brought home Benito Garcia with a sacrifice fly.
The Moo entered the bottom of the ninth down 11-3 with the top of the order up. Austin Callahan ripped a two-run shot to bring in Reller, who reached on a walk. That was the end of the comeback, however, as the Moo fell 11-5.