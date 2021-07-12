Moo drop weekend slate against Sunfish

Then, with the bases loaded, Luke White walked to bring in Austin Baskin for the Moo’s 12th run. The Moo scored its final run in the bottom of the sixth, winning 13-2.

Jackson Gordon earned his first win of the season in his first outing for the Moo, going two scoreless innings and giving up only one hit while striking out three.

Offensively, Callahan led the Moo with his 3-for-4 performance, while Simonsen went 2-for-3.

On Friday night, the Moo fell 11-5 to the Sunfish.

Sioux Falls struck first, scoring their first run off a wild pitch in the top of the second. In the next frame, the Sunfish recorded three more runs, taking a 4-0 lead. The Moo responded in the latter part of the inning, as Brock Reller doubled to bring a single run home.

The Sunfish countered in the top of the fourth, as Carter Tibbits slammed a two-run homer to begin the offensive attack. Sioux Falls then recorded three more runs, making the score 9-1. The Moo recorded zeroes on the board until the sixth inning when EJ Taylor’s RBI single scored two.

In the top of the eighth, Jonathan Brandon belted a solo homer to give the Sunfish their tenth run. The next inning, Tibbits brought home Benito Garcia with a sacrifice fly.