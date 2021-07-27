Moo fall in extras to Sodbusters

Fremont edged ahead in the 11th. Darien Morphew was placed on second to begin the inning. He moved to third on Trey Nichols’ fly out to right, then scored on Leeper’s ground out to the shortstop.

Chase Reynolds (1-2), who took the loss despite surrendering just one earned run in three innings of relief.

The Fremont Moo fell in a heartbreaker to the Hastings Sodbusters, 3-2 in 11 innings.

The Sodbusters won the game in the bottom of the 11th. Cole Dawson was placed on second base to start the inning. After an Ommar Jackson sacrifice bunt moved Dawson to third, an intentional walk to Trevor Mattson placed runners at first and third with one out. Matt Halbach singled through the left side, scoring Dawson to tie the game. After JT Cafferty singled to left, an intentional walk to Luke Solis loaded the bases before Nick Carlson singled through the right side to score Halbach and give the Sodbusters the victory.

Hastings took the lead in the bottom of the second. Matt Halbach led off the inning with a single to left. JT Cafferty followed with an RBI double to left, scoring Halbach to give the Sodbusters a 1-0 lead.