Moo fall in third-straight game

The Fremont Moo took their third-straight loss Tuesday, losing 5-2 to the North Platte Plainsmen.

Each side plated a run in the second frame with the Plainsmen getting on the board with a solo home run.

The Moo answered with a Nick Balch single that scored Bentley Boekhout after a Plainsmen error.

The 1-1 tie stood until the seventh when North Platte struck for their second run off Moo starter Kai Taylor, breaking the tie with an RBI single.

Taylor went 6 1/3 innings, scattering seven hits while striking out nine.

A two-run single in the eighth extended North Platte’s lead to 4-1. The visitors tacked on an insurance run in the ninth with a home run.

Fremont rallied to score one run in the bottom of the ninth as Hayden Lewis brought in Kanin Dodge from third with a sacrifice fly.

The Moo were held to just five hits while striking out 14 times - 13 to North Platte starter Caden Fiveash who went eight innings to get the win.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0