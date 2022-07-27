Moo fall to Pioneers

The Fremont Moo dropped the opening game of a three-game set with the Western Nebraska Pioneers Tuesday night 9-3.

The Pioneers drew first blood, plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the third.

The Moo tied the game up in the fourth on a solo shot from Zane Skansi and an RBI single from Tyler Harrington, plating Bentley Boekhout.

The tie held until the seventh when Western Nebraska put up two runs to lead 4-2.

The Moo got a run back in the top of the eighth on a wild pitch that allowed Kanin Dodge to score.

The Pioneers blew the game open with five runs in the bottom half of the eighth to set the final score.

Marco Ibarra took the loss for the Moo going 7 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on twelve hits, and striking out three.

The Moo are now 16-5 in the 2nd half, 2.5 games up in first place and 32-18 overall.