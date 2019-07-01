A 6-2 setback to the Hastings Sodbusters wasn't the only thing the Fremont Moo lost Sunday at Moller Field.
Kanin Dodge and Rocky Botello playing in their final game with the Moo.
Moo head coach Shea Bennett commended both players for their versatility and their ability to be coachable and do whatever the team needed them to do.
“Both guys have been very unselfish for us while they have been here, great kids to coach and did anything the team needed them to do,” Bennett said. “They were pretty much everything you could ask for from a player as a coach.”
Dodge reflected on his time with the Moo thanking his coaches, his teammates, and the people of Fremont for all the support that he was given.
“I’m going to miss the guys, we had a great time during the month I was here,” said Dodge. “Made some memories, met a lot of friends, and played some good baseball.”
Botello also looked back on his with the Moo with gratitude for the experience he gained while in Fremont.
“I loved having this chance, it really was a blessing to be able to play in a league like this for the first time,” said Botello. “I didn’t know what to expect but the stadiums and crowds were amazing and it was such a great experience so thank you to the coaches for inviting me and the people of Fremont for supporting us.”
As for the game it was all tied up going into the bottom of the fifth after Moo starter Cade Kirkemo fired five scoreless innings while allowing only one hit and striking out four. In the bottom of the fifth, the Moo initiated the scoring against Andrew Shaw with a Ronny McBride sac fly. Shaw would go on to hurl six innings allowing only that lone run while striking out four.
After Steven Boyd relieved Kirkemo the Sodbusters teed off scoring six runs against Boyd via two run-scoring singles from Carlos Pineyro, a Drew Bailey RBI double, an Anthony Cassos RBI single, and finally a fielder’s choice off the bat of Derek Hackman that scored the final two runs.
Boyd suffered through 3 1/3 innings of work allowing six runs off five hits despite striking out five. Tom Ginther would relieve Boyd and pitch the final 2/3 of an inning. Relieving Shaw was Hunter Kelchner who fired the final three innings allowing only two hits and striking out three while allowing only one run off a solo shot from Jack Simonsen to finish the scoring for the Moo.
Bennett said the team must look to compete for the entire game and not lose focus in order to avoid a similar result next time out.
“Really we just have to compete innings one through nine and we have talked about that before with this team,” he said. “We have a tendency to go flat at times and that can cost you, so we just have to come out ready to compete the entire game next time out.”
The Moo traveled to Hastings Monday to take on the Sodbusters for a single game before traveling to Pierre, S.D. to take on the Trappers.