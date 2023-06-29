The red-hot Nebraska Prospects outlasted the Fremont Moo 12-10 Wednesday night, handing the hometown squad its third-straight loss.

Fremont got on the board in the bottom of the second on an RBI single from Christian Hobbs.

The Prospects, winners in each of their last ten games, took their first lead in the top of the third, plating four runs off Moo starter Landon Mueller.

The former Tiger lasted just 2 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on three hits while walking four and striking out a pair.

The Moo got two runs back in the bottom of the third. Neil Jansen led off with a double, then stole third base. Two batters later, Connor Petersen hit a ground ball to shortstop, scoring Jansen, to make it 4-2. Josh Blount followed with a solo shot out to right field to cut the deficit to one, 4-3.

The Prospects put a two-out rally together in the fifth, scoring two runs.

Fremont would tie the game in the bottom of the fifth, with a flair. Henry Hayman smacked a one-out double. Two batters later, Blount drew a walk. Then, Jayson Willers attacked an 0-1 pitch from reliever Joel Benes, and deposited it over the left-center field fence for his first home run of the year. The three run shot tied the game at 6-6.

The Moo took their first lead of the night, in the bottom of the sixth. Facing Prospects' reliever Jake Williams, Tyler Hummel drew a walk, stole second, and got to third on a balk. Two batters later, Ben Swails walked and stole second. After a Jansen strikeout, Hayman hit his second double of the night, scoring Hummel and Swails, to put Fremont up 8-6.

The Fremont lead was short-lived, however. Moo reliever Jagger Edwards entered the game and allowed the next five batters to reach which tied the game at 8-8.

Fremont's Darius Blasingane entered the game and hit Easton Swafford with a pitch, scoring Cannon to make it 9-8. Three batters later, Young drew a bases loaded walk, scoring Mungin, putting the Prospects up 10-8.

Fremont got one run back in the bottom of the seventh. Against reliever Jackson Meier, Blount drew a lead off walk and Williams hit an RBI double, scoring Blount, to make it 10-9.

The Prospects capped their scoring in the top of the eighth, making it 12-9.

The Moo were held scoreless in the eighth, but made things interesting in the ninth. Against reliever Truit Luth, Petersen led off with a single. Two batters later, Willers singled to put runners at first and second. After a Trey Nichols strikeout, with two down, Tyler Hummel hit a ground ball to the hole at short, Easton Swafford's lone play was to throw to third for the force to end the game, but third baseman Cole Kitchens could not handle the throw, and the error scored Petersen, making it 12-10. The Moo left the tying runs aboard as the rally and game ended with a Hobbs groundout.