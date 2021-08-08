Moo falter in final series, miss playoffs

A seven-run outburst by the Sunfish propelled Sioux Falls to a 14-10 victory over the Moo Saturday to end the regular season and to eliminate Fremont from playoff contention.
Fremont scored first for the third straight game and in the first inning for the second straight game.
With one out, Dillon Sears was hit by a pitch. EJ Taylor followed with a single to left. A walk to Luke White loaded the bases.
With Jack Simonsen at the plate, Andalo Santangelo buried a pitch in the dirt, allowing Sears to score on a wild pitch while Taylor advanced to third and White moved to second.
After Simonsen walked, Austin Baskin hit a grounder to second. Baskin flipped it to second to force out Simonsen, but a wild throw to first to try to complete the double play was wild, scoring Taylor and White to make it 3-0.
The Moo’s lead doubled in the second. Peyton Leeper led off the inning with a single to left. Tyler Push was hit by a pitch, putting two on with none out. Sears followed with a fielder’s choice grounder to first on which Push was forced out at second, but Leeper moved to third.
Taylor drove a ball to the warning track in left-center that was caught by Adonis Forte II. Leeper tagged from third and scored to build the Moo lead to 4-0.
White doubled to left, moving Sears to third. Simonsen ripped a two-run single to center, scoring Sears and White to make it 6-0, Moo.
Sioux Falls (30-34/16-17) scored with a two-out rally in the third. JT Mix lined a single to left and stole second.
Forte II drew a walk. Then Mix scored when Stroh reached on an error by the third baseman, moving Forte to third. Forte scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-2, Fremont.
In the top of the fourth, the Moo extended their lead.
Push reached on an error by the shortstop. He stole second, moved to third when the catcher’s throw was errant and scored when the centerfielder bobbled the ball in center. Sears doubled to right and moved to third when Taylor singled to left. Two batters later, Simonsen ripped a single to center, scoring Sears and Taylor to push the Fremont lead to 9-2.
The Sunfish cut into the Moo lead in the bottom of the fourth. Will Olson led off the inning with a single to left. Jesus Licon was hit by a pitch, then Dane Fraser hit a grounder to short, which Austin Baskin fielded but threw wildly to first, scoring Olson. The next batter, Ganin Thompson hammered a three-run homer to left shrink Fremont’s lead to 9-6.
The Sunfish took the lead in the fifth with a seven-run inning. Two infield singles by Dylan Criquet Danielson JT Mix drove in runs No. 7 and 8. After an RBI groundout by Forte tied the game at nine, two batters later, Norris McClure clubbed a grand slam to right to give the Sunfish a 13-9 lead.
Fremont chipped away at the deficit in the sixth. With one out, White drew a walk. Then with two outs, Baskin singled to left, moving White to third. Morphew lofted a fly ball to center that was dropped by Forte, allowing Baskin to score to cut Sioux Falls lead to 13-10. The Sunfish got a run back in the eighth, pushing the lead to 14-10.
The season as a whole was a success for the Moo, though they did not make the playoffs.
The 41 wins set a new franchise record for wins in a season, surpassing last year’s 34-20 record.
Taylor set the franchise single-season batting average record while Brock Reller ended the season leading the Expedition League with 12 home runs.
The Moo conclude the season with a 41-23 overall record. Fremont’s 21-12 second half record places them just 1.5 games behind Spearfish for the second half Clark title. The Moo narrowly missed making the playoffs for the third time in the franchise’s three-year history.
Saturday - Spearfish 7, Moo 6
The Fremont Moo lost in gutwrenching fashion to Sioux Falls, 7-6, Friday in the next-to-last game in the regular season.
The Moo led by one going to the bottom of the ninth. Brendon Jones had retired 10 batters in a row and was ahead of Adonis Forte II 1-2, who hit a popup into short left field. It landed for a hit, and Forte raced into second and was called safe on a close play.
Then with the count at 0-2, Dane Fraser sliced a line drive down the right field line that cleared the fence for a two-run game-winning home run.
The Moo opened the game with runs in the first inning.
Tyler Push led off the game with a single to left, stole second, then with two outs scored on a double off the wall by Luke White.
Then in the second, a two-out rally doubled the Moo lead. Peyton Leeper worked a two-out walk, moved to second on a wild pitch, then scored when Ryne Hays doubled to left to make it 2-0.
Fremont tacked on another run in the fifth. After Push drew a leadoff walk, he moved to second on a wild pitch, then stole third before EJ Taylor lined a double to left to score Push and make it 3-0.
Sioux Falls (28-35/14-18) took advantage of Fremont wildness to take the lead in the fifth.
After three straight walks to begin the inning, a two-run single by JT Mix cut the Moo lead to one.
After another walk and a fielder’s choice left the bases loaded, Norris McClure drew a bases loaded walk, tying the game at three. A two-run single by Jesus Licon one batter later gave the Sunfish their first lead of the game at 5-3.
Fremont retook the lead in the top of the seventh inning.
With one out, Dillon Sears singled to right, then moved to second when Taylor singled to left. The bases were loaded when White was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch to Jack Simonsen scored Sears and advanced Taylor to third. Simonsen worked a walk to reload the bases.
With two outs, Austin Baskin hit a broken-bat roller to third. Daniel Criquet-Danielson fielded the ball, then threw wildly to first, scoring Taylor and White to give the Moo a 6-5 lead.
Brendon Jones (2-1) took the loss, allowing the two runs only after dominating for the first 3.1 innings of relief, striking out seven. Taylor paced the Moo offense, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.