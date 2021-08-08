Moo falter in final series, miss playoffs

White doubled to left, moving Sears to third. Simonsen ripped a two-run single to center, scoring Sears and White to make it 6-0, Moo.

Sioux Falls (30-34/16-17) scored with a two-out rally in the third. JT Mix lined a single to left and stole second.

Forte II drew a walk. Then Mix scored when Stroh reached on an error by the third baseman, moving Forte to third. Forte scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-2, Fremont.

In the top of the fourth, the Moo extended their lead.

Push reached on an error by the shortstop. He stole second, moved to third when the catcher’s throw was errant and scored when the centerfielder bobbled the ball in center. Sears doubled to right and moved to third when Taylor singled to left. Two batters later, Simonsen ripped a single to center, scoring Sears and Taylor to push the Fremont lead to 9-2.

The Sunfish cut into the Moo lead in the bottom of the fourth. Will Olson led off the inning with a single to left. Jesus Licon was hit by a pitch, then Dane Fraser hit a grounder to short, which Austin Baskin fielded but threw wildly to first, scoring Olson. The next batter, Ganin Thompson hammered a three-run homer to left shrink Fremont’s lead to 9-6.